DALLAS (KFDX/KJTL) — A $1 million lawsuit was filed on July 13, 2022, after two customers claimed the restaurant manager of a Taco Bell in Dallas poured boiling water on them.

Ben Crump Law and McCathern Law, who are handling the case, said that the customers were given “severe burns and trauma” as a result of the incident that happened back in June at the fast food chain.

Below is surveillance video of the alleged incident from Ben Crump Law via Storyful:

“This tragic and violent incident that has caused customers, one being a child, life-altering burns and psychological damage over a taco order raises questions about Taco Bell’s hiring and vetting process, as well as their training procedures relating to resolving disputes with customers,” the firm said in a join statement posted to Twitter on July 22.

The law firms released footage from June 17 which shows the Taco Bell manager splashing water on the customers, who left the restaurant after the incident.

According to both firms, after the initial incident, more footage shows another employee handling a firearm.

In Texas, gun laws allow employers to enforce and ultimately make the final decision on policies in regard to carrying firearms in the workplace.

When Storyful reached out to ask Taco Bell Corp about its policy on employees carrying firearms in the workplace, Taco Bell said they could not comment on the matter due to the lawsuit.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in Taco Bell restaurants. We take this very seriously and are working with our local franchisee to investigate,” Taco Bell told Storyful.

Newswire by Storyful contributed to this story.