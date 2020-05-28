1  of  2
Breaking News
41 million have lost jobs since virus hit, but layoffs slow More than 42,000 more unemployment claims were filed in Ohio during the last week.

Texas bar bans masks

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(KXAN/NBC News)  A tavern in Elgin, Texas has banned its customers from wearing face masks, despite Centers for Disease Control recommendations aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

A statement posted outside the Liberty Tree Tavern reads, “Due to our concern for our citizens, if they feel the need to wear a mask, then they should probably stay home until it’s safe.”

“It is more of a push back — the snitches, and the contact tracers out there,” says co-owner Kevin Smith.

According to a 2018 census, the City of Elgin has a little over 10,000 residents. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the city has reported that 52 of those residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Smith says he’s still following social distancing guidelines as set in place by the CDC.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2M2CTDp

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools