Texas bar bans masks

(KXAN/NBC News) A tavern in Elgin, Texas has banned its customers from wearing face masks, despite Centers for Disease Control recommendations aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

A statement posted outside the Liberty Tree Tavern reads, “Due to our concern for our citizens, if they feel the need to wear a mask, then they should probably stay home until it’s safe.”

“It is more of a push back — the snitches, and the contact tracers out there,” says co-owner Kevin Smith.

According to a 2018 census, the City of Elgin has a little over 10,000 residents. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the city has reported that 52 of those residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Smith says he’s still following social distancing guidelines as set in place by the CDC.

