Tesla unveils electric pickup ‘Cybertruck’

(CNN) — After years of saying it was on its way Tesla has finally revealed its electric pickup truck.

The Cybertruck was unveiled at Tesla’s design student just outside Los Angeles — and it doesn’t look like an truck you’ve seen.

Instead, a distinctly separate cab and bed, the body appears to be a single form.

The exterior is made from a newly developed stainless steel alloy.

Tesla owner Elon Musk said the metal is used for SpaceX rockets.

He claims it’s bulletproof.

The base version will start at $39,000 and will go at least 250 miles on a single charge. .

The Cybertruck is only available for preorder right now.

Musk says they’ll hit the market in late 2021.