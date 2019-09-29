Terrorism charges filed against man who allegedly drove SUV in Chicago mall

CHICAGO (CNN) — An Illinois man is accused of crashing an SUV through a shopping mall.

Police in Schaumburg said Javier Garcia now faces terrorism charges for the Sept. 20 incident at the Woodfield Mall.

No one was hurt, but a number of businesses were damaged.

Under Illinois law, terrorism is defined as any act that causes substantial damage to any building containing five or more businesses causing in excess of $100,000 damage.

Garcia was released from a mental health facility and into police custody Friday.

