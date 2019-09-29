Breaking News
4 Gallia County Jail inmates escape after overpowering corrections officers

Terrorism charges filed against man who allegedly drove SUV in Chicago mall

U.S. & World

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (CNN) — An Illinois man is accused of crashing an SUV through a shopping mall.

Police in Schaumburg said Javier Garcia now faces terrorism charges for the Sept. 20 incident at the Woodfield Mall.

Javier Garcia

No one was hurt, but a number of businesses were damaged.

RELATED: Columbus women were inside Chicago mall when car drove through it

Under Illinois law, terrorism is defined as any act that causes substantial damage to any building containing five or more businesses causing in excess of $100,000 damage.

Garcia was released from a mental health facility and into police custody Friday.

**Warning: Video below contains strong language

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools