Terminally ill pets get homes with special adoption program

MENANDS, N.Y. (CNN) — A new program in an Upstate New York animal shelter is giving some pets a chance at comfort during their final days. It allows people to adopt terminally ill animals, that still have some time left to be a treasured pet.

Meg — a stray cat at Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, is described as, “quiet and sweet,” by Mohawk Hudson staffer Margurite Pearson. But, the only thing Meg doesn’t have going for her is time.

“She has chronic anemia and she also has some type of mass in her stomach,” Pearson said.

The diagnosis is terminal. She is not in any pain or suffering. At least not right now.

“How could we justify euthanizing her at this point? And we just want to give her the opportunity to keep enjoying her life,” explained Pearson.

So, Meg is now available for adoption through the shelter’s new “Crossroads” program.

An option for select pets seeking humans who will join them on their final lap before crossing the rainbow bridge.

K.C. Campbell of the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society opened up about the dog and the name behind crossroads.

“So this is Cross. He was spunky, he was sassy,” said Campbell.

The spunky Pit Bull mix stole the heart of Campbell when he arrived in September with a devastating diagnosis of cancer.

“They said he had approximately two months left to live. So I thought this old man does not deserve to live in a shelter. I’m going to take him home,” stated Campbell. “We had a little mini bucket list. We’re going to go to this park, we’re going to do this, we’re going to do that, and little by little we checked them all off and after two months it was obvious that it was time to let him go. It was awful. But it was beautiful, I felt graced by his presence and it’s the selfless thing to do.”

The shelter is now asking others to do the same selfless thing by adopting pets like Meg.

“It’s so very rewarding knowing you’re helping these animals in the last legs of their lives,” added Campbell.

Because who doesn’t deserve to be loved until the very end? The animal shelter has an on-site clinic that provides veterinary care to its animals.