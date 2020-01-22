Terminally ill dog becomes K-9 for a day

PASCO, Washington (CNN) — Police in Washington countered bad news for a sick dog — with the healing power of love.

A terminally ill dog in Pasco, Washington, got to become a police K-9 for a day. Eddie has an inoperable tumor and has been given less than a year to live.

So, police officers came up with a bucket list to help him make the most of his time. They made him an honorary K-9 officer and took him on a tour around town.

His assignment: to visit area stores and pick up items donated to a local canine rescue

He also lounged in a pool full of toys and was interviewed by a local TV crew.

Eddie looked the part in a Pasco police jacket, inspiring smiles at every stop.

Officers say he was shown the love and support he deserves everywhere they went.