Tennessee man sentenced to 10 years in prison after setting daughter in wheelchair on fire

A Tennessee man has was recently sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for setting his daughter on fire while she was in her wheelchair.

Timothy Shane Medley of Giles County pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault and abuse of an adult, according to WTVO.

According to investigators, Medley used an accelerant to set his daughter’s wheelchair on fire while she was in it in 2018.

The daughter was treated at the Vanderbilt University Hospital Burn Center.

The fire occurred on May 20, 2018. It brought together a team of investigators from the TBI, Pulaski Police, and the Tennessee Fire Investigative Services. 

Medley began serving his sentence in state prison in August, according to WTVO.

