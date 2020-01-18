Live Now
Tennessee governor wants to amend day that honors KKK leader

2019 FILE – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee will introduce legislation this year to amend a law requiring Tennessee to honor Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest, an early leader of the Ku Klux Klan.

Lee’s office confirmed Friday that the Republican was working on the bill. The office did not provide further details about the proposal.

Forrest was a Confederate cavalry general who amassed a fortune as a plantation owner and slave trader in Memphis before the Civil War.

He was in charge during the battle of Fort Pillow, where an estimated 300 African-American soldiers were massacred by Forrest’s men after surrendering. 

