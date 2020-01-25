Tennessee governor signs anti-LGBT adoption bill

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Tennessee has become the latest state to assure continued taxpayer funding of faith-based foster care and adoption agencies even if they exclude LGBT families and others based on religious beliefs.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed the bill into law on Friday, marking the first law implemented in Tennessee this year.

The bill was quietly signed into law with no fanfare or announcement from Lee’s office.

However, even under the new law, current adoption practices in Tennessee aren’t expected to change.

Some faith-based agencies had already not allowed gay couples to adopt. But this measure now provides legal protections to agencies that do.