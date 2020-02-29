Teens love the video app TikTok. Do they love it too much?

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TikTok is a major new outlet for self-expression, one proudly home to the silly, the loud and the weird. The service lets users, many of them kids or young adults, create and share short videos, many no longer than 15 seconds. To many, what’s special is TikTok’s goofiness and sense of genuine fun. But to others, the Chinese-owned online video service is an unnerving black box that could be sharing information with the Chinese government, facilitating espionage, or just promoting videos and songs some parents consider lewd. TikTok denies the first two concerns and says it’s working on the third.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools