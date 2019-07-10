Teen with autism left on hot bus for hours

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (NBC News) — Police in Arizona say a 16-year-old with autism was treated for heat-related issues after being left on a bus Tuesday morning.

Police say they responded to the Precious Home Services, a daycare for children with disabilities.

An investigation found the bus picked up several students and dropped them off at the daycare. But, the driver and the caretaker did not check the aisles for passengers before leaving.

Authorities said the teen, who is non-verbal, was left for three hours. He was treated for heat-related injuries and released.

The owner of the care center said he fired both the driver and the caretaker.

