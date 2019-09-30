Closings & Delays
Ada Ex. Village School District

Teen shot and killed after being mistaken for deer

U.S. & World

by: NBC4, CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

GLYNN COUNTY, Georgia (WCMH/CNN) — A Georgia family is mourning the loss of their son after a tragic hunting accident.

Bobby Lee Lane, 17, was killed after being mistaken for a deer by another person in his group, WJAX reported. After Lane was shot, the person who pulled the trigger drove him to a gas station where they met first responders.

Lane was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

“You never think of anything like that you know. A 17-year-old kid. But it’s very hard, very very hard,” said Michael Rawling, Lane’s cousin. “You don’t expect anything like this to happen to a child.”

Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources is now involved in the investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools