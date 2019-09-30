Teen shot and killed after being mistaken for deer

GLYNN COUNTY, Georgia (WCMH/CNN) — A Georgia family is mourning the loss of their son after a tragic hunting accident.

Bobby Lee Lane, 17, was killed after being mistaken for a deer by another person in his group, WJAX reported. After Lane was shot, the person who pulled the trigger drove him to a gas station where they met first responders.

Lane was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

“You never think of anything like that you know. A 17-year-old kid. But it’s very hard, very very hard,” said Michael Rawling, Lane’s cousin. “You don’t expect anything like this to happen to a child.”

Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources is now involved in the investigation.