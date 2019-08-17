Teen raising funds to buy new bingo machine for retired veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. — At the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C., you’ll find retired Air Force Tech Sergeant Santo DiBella sneaking a tomato.

“I couldn’t help but taste it,” said DiBella. “Just two, two pieces.”

DiBella had just picked the tomato from the home’s rooftop garden.

Carol Mitchell is a recreational therapist at the home, where the veterans grow not only tomatoes, but fresh food like watermelon and corn.

“A favorite of all the residents is the tomatoes,” she said. “We have it all.”

Caring for the garden is not only great physical activity for the vets, but it also works their memory, which brings retired Navy Petty Officer First Class Patricia Moore right back to the days she helped on her family’s farm.

“Yeah, my grandmother done most of it,” she said.

Downstairs, there’s another favorite activity among the veterans, but the current set-up is old.

“So what we have here is a bingo machine,” said recreation specialist Linda Bailey. “Some of the numbers light up. Some, the other numbers don’t light up at all despite the fact that we changed the lightbulb.”

She said the bingo machine needs to be replaced.

“If they had a bingo machine where the number would actually up… ahhahahahah,” Bailey said.

The veterans would be thrilled, but it costs a lot.

“It’s between $6,000 and $7,000 to replace the board and the console,” Bailey said.

That’s where Sarah Nordlinger, a rising eleventh grader at Washington Lee High School, comes in.

“I’m part of the Children for the American Revolution and I am the D.C. state society president,” Nordlinger said.

Every year, the president does a service project, and Nordlinger is focusing on serving those who have served their country.

“It makes me feel like I have a purpose,” she said.

Her grandfather and uncle were in the military and she admires the sacrifice they made.

“The military, they’re giving their life for us,” Nordlinger said. “And I just think people should be giving back as a thank you.”

When she found out the Armed Forces Retirement Home was in need of a new bingo system and some new gardening equipment, Nordlinger started a Go-Fund-Me page.

“The GoFundMe goal is for $8,000,” Nordlinger said.

She said all money raised until Aug. 31 will go towards buying a new bingo machine.

Everything after that will help improve the garden.

“It keeps their mind moving, it keeps them working, it keeps them active,” Nordlinger said.

And it keeps hundreds of retired veterans like Santo and Patricia happy.

“I really like knowing that it’s actually going to people who will appreciate it and all my time and effort is worth it,” Nordlinger said.