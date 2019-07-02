Texas teen mows American flag into yard for fallen soldier

TEXAS (WFLA) – A North Texas teenager braved the brutal summer heat to honor a friend in a very patriotic way.

Cameron James, 17, said one of his friends was killed while on duty for the Army last week in Arizona.

To pay tribute to him, James mowed an image of the American flag into his front yard in Haslet Monday.

“Our mower has different settings, so I just changed the settings so the grass would be different lengths for the stripes,” said James.

He used a weed eater to make the 50 stars in the top left corner of the flag.

It took him about four hours to do it.