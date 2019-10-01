1  of  15
Teen dies protecting 5-year-old sister from burglar

by: NBC

Posted: / Updated:

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL (WBBH/NBC News)  A Florida teen is being remembered as a hero after he was stabbed to death while protecting his 5-year-old sister from a burglar.

Police say 15-year-old Khyler Edman was home alone with his 5-year-old sister when a man broke in Thursday night.

Khyler fought with the man and was fatally injured.  His sister was unharmed.

Charlotte County deputies later arrested Ryan Clayton Cole, 27, after finding him inside another nearby home.

Cole was taken into custody and had several stab wounds on his hands and side, according to a press release, and was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

