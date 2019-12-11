Teen charged in Wisconsin shooting ‘Tired of being picked on’

(WTMJ) A teen now faces multiple charges after being involved in an officer-involved shooting at Wisconsin’s Waukesha South High School.

Tyrone Smith, now 18 years old, made his initial appearance in Waukesha County court Monday.

Waukesha Police say Smith, then 17, was shot last Monday morning at Waukesha South High School after bringing two pellet guns to school.

According to a criminal complaint, Smith got into a fight with another student over a comment about his upcoming birthday. That’s when Smith decided to go get his backpack and point the weapon at the student’s head.

The teen said he was “tired of being picked on,” according to a criminal complaint.

