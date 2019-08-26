Teen born without arms competes in Chicago triathlon

CHICAGO (WCMH) — A teen born without arms took part in the Chicago triathlon this weekend.

Timothy Bannon, 14, of Hillside, and his mother Linda were both born without arms due to a genetic disorder called Holt-Oram Syndrome.

Bannon, along with both his parents, spent five days a week this summer preparing for the triathlon.

“It was a little bit difficult,” Bannon said. “By the run, I was like, ‘I’m tired, I want to quit,’ but I kept on persevering and kept going.”

He hopes to try out for a kicker position on his high school’s football team.

