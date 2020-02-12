Teacher Questions 5th Grader’s Sexuality

Live Now
Closing arguments expected in Anthony Pardon trial
(WPTV/NBC News)  A Florida fifth-grader says she’s too embarrassed to return to school after her teacher questioned her sexuality in front of her entire class.

Jezenia Gambino, the girl’s mother, says she learned it all started from a rumor going around Northport K-8 in Port St. Lucie.

“The rumor was that my daughter and another 5th-grade little girl were dating,” said Gambino.

Last week Gambino says the rumor got to her 5th-grade daughter’s teacher. She says the teacher confronted her daughter about it, but in front of the entire class.

“She asked them if they were together if they were dating as a couple together and she asked them in a way that they felt they were in trouble,” said Gambino.

Read more at WPTV.

