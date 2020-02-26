Teacher Blocks Gay Marriage Essay

(WEYI/NBC News)  A Michigan couple is filing a complaint with the American Civil Liberties Union after their daughter was denied an assignment topic in class.

Destiny Mcdermitt, a student at Hill McCloy High School, was given an assignment called “Taking A Stand”.

Students were told to pick a topic they feel strongly about and argue for or against it.

Destiny chose same-sex marriage because her parents are gay.

She was then told she couldn’t do that topic because it was offensive.

“She said ‘No, I don’t wanna read about it, I don’t wanna hear about it and I’m the one grading it,” Angela McDermitt-Jackson, Destiny’s mother, says.

