(WCMH/NEXSTAR)– Taylor Swift’s new album has earned a rare perfect five-star review from “Rolling Stone” magazine.

“…here’s yet another insane idea she’s brought to life: the new Red is even bigger, glossier, deeper, casually crueler. It’s the ultimate version of her most gloriously ambitious mega-pop manifesto,” “Rolling Stone” writer Rob Sheffield said in his review.

Taylor Swift has taken a classic and made it even better. Read Rob Sheffield's five-star review of 'Red (Taylor's Version)' https://t.co/pze9vg3G1F — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 12, 2021

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” contains re-recorded versions of songs from her original “Red” album released in 2012, along with several new versions of never-released recordings that include duets with Phoebe Bridgers, Gary Lightbody, Ed Sheeran, and Chris Stapleton.

Swift, 31, had originally released “Red” in 2012 under Big Machine Records before leaving the label in 2018. In 2019, Big Machine Records was acquired for $300 million by Scooter Braun and Ithaca Holdings, leaving Swift without ownership of the master recordings for her first six albums. Swift later announced that she would re-record her first six albums, effectively granting herself the rights over the re-recorded material.

“I’ve been going through the process of re-recording all of my older music, and in the process, I’ve dug up all of these songs that I wrote along the way that didn’t make the album because I thought, ‘I want to save this for the next album,’ but then, the next album would just be a completely different thing,” Swift said in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.”

It never would have been possible to go back & remake my previous work, uncovering lost art & forgotten gems along the way if you hadn’t emboldened me. Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Now we begin again. Red (my version) is outhttps://t.co/ZUAWDuv4jL pic.twitter.com/Ji26KdOlWQ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 12, 2021

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” is the second of Swift’s re-recorded albums to be released following “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” earlier in 2021. Both were released on Republic records.

The last album to receive the perfect score from “Rolling Stone” was Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” in 2016.