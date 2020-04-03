Tariffs harming U.S. amid coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Some lawmakers and industry leaders say the United States’ tariffs on China are hurting the U.S.’s ability to get what it needs to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The tariffs are impacting everything from handsanitizer to medical equipment and there’s a new push underway to get the Trump administration to remove those tariffs.

Ohio Senator Rob Portman says U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods make it harder for companies like GOJO, the Ohio-based maker of Purell, to get the raw materials they need.

“The 25 percent tariffs that are on those products … are costing Purell about $10 million,” Senator Portman said.

He hopes the administration backs off on some of those tariffs.

“My hope is that by the end of this week we will have a successful outcome there and we will be able to get an exclusion from those tariffs.”

Portman is not alone in hoping for this outcome.

“We’re concerned that access to critical medical equipment and supplies is hindered by the current tariff policy,” said Jason Oxman, President on ITI, a trade group that represents the tech industry.

On Thursday, Oxman sent a letter to the United States trade representative listing 62 products impacted by tariffs.

“These tariffs are interfering with our ability to get access to critical medical equipment,” he said. “We need these tariffs addressed right now.”

But earlier this week, President Trump denied reports his administration might remove some tariffs for 90 days.

“I didn’t do anything about tariff payments,” Trump said. “I don’t know who’s talking about tariff payments.”

Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth said even if tariffs are removed, the U.S. still depends too much on China.

“We’re still dependent on China,” she said. “We need to be able to manufacture our own goods and keep that capacity here in the U.S.”

It’s unclear if or when President Trump may announce a change in U.S. tariff policy.