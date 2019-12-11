Talk of impeachment weighs on minds of many

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The president calls the impeachment inquiry a witch hunt. Republicans lawmakers are standing firmly behind him. Democrats say they have an obligation to their oath of office to investigate.

Washington has been consumed with talk of impeachment since early September when word of a whistleblower complaint first surfaced.

A sampling of voters in downtown Columbus Tuesday found a common feeling of frustration.

Margie Fritz of Columbus says lawmakers are spending too much time and money investigating the president. “They should be focusing on things that can help us,” Fritz said. “I mean… we’re going to have another election next year. Why are you still focusing on this.”

Ohio State University law professor Peter Shane says the impeachment investigation was necessary. “What makes this impeachment historically important is that whether or not the president is removed the fact that the house is taking this step – which is an extraordinary step – is drawing a line that I think future presidents will be reluctant to cross,” Shane said.

Shane points out that Richard Nixon resigned before the House could vote on articles of impeachment and Bill Clinton was impeached by the House – but then acquitted in a Senate trial. But he says, the details of both cases continue to be debated by constitutional law scholars. “No matter what else one thinks about the Nixon administration or the Clinton administration, those topics are always going to loom large in people’s historical retrospectives on what those presidencies meant.”

Shane says the historical record of the current events will always mark how people think about the Trump presidency in the future