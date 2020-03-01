Take 3: The main actors in Israel’s re-do contested election

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israelis head to the polls for the third time in less than a year, after the two previous elections ended inconclusively. Twenty-nine parties are running, but no more than eight are likely to break the 3.25% electoral threshold needed to enter the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. No party has ever won an absolute majority in the 120-seat Knesset and alliances are needed to form coalitions. Monday’s election was triggered after neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor his chief challenger Benny Gantz succeeded in building a coalition after September’s vote. Here’s a look at the main parties contending in the election.