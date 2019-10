COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Do you like tacos?

Stop by Taco Bell on Oct. 30 and cash in on your free Doritos Locos Tacos. Trea Turner stole a base in Game 2 of the World Series and scored free tacos for everyone in America, according to Taco Bell.

.@TreaVTurner stole a base in the World Series™, which means you get to steal a free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Assemble at participating Taco Bells on October 30 from 2-6 PM, or order online or on the app all day to claim yours. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 23, 2019

To claim your taco, visit a Taco Bell near you between 2 – 6 p.m. or order yours online at Tacobell.com and pick it up at any Taco Bell throughout the day.

The deal is part of the restaurant’s “Steal A Base, Steal A Taco” campaign during the World Series.