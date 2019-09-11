Breaking News
Man sentenced to death for killing his daughter, child’s mother in southeast Columbus

Taco Bell releases new vegetarian menu

U.S. & World

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

IRVINE, CA (WCMH) — Taco Bell isn’t jumping on the plant-based meat bandwagon yet, but it’s still promoting vegetarian options. 

The restaurant is rolling out a new vegetarian section on its redesigned menu at all of its 7,000 locations.  

It will highlight two new meatless items Taco Bell is introducing, as well as existing options.   

The chain will also mark vegetarian items placed elsewhere on the menu with a green leaf emblem showing its American Vegetarian Association certification.  

Taco Bell officials say the restaurant offers more than a dozen vegetarian dishes.  

Customers can also substitute beans for meat on any menu item.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools