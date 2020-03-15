Breaking News
Syrian war, rumbling into 10th year, still has global impact

by: The Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — In a world gripped by a pandemic, global unrest and a fast-moving news cycle, it can be difficult to remember that the war in Syria is still happening. Even before the coronavirus outbreak took over daily lives around the globe, the nine-year old conflict had largely fallen off the world’s collective radars. But as the war enters its tenth year, the conflict that gave rise to the Islamic State group and that triggered the worst humanitarian catastrophe of the 21st century continues to create new tragedies with an outsized impact on global politics.

