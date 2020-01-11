Suspected tire shop burglar gets stuck, calls 911

CARTERSVILLE, Georgia (CNN) — What works better at keeping thieves away than security systems?

At one Georgia store, a rack of tires did the job.

They were so effective, the burglar ended up calling 911 on himself.

Judging from his booking photo, some might say Nathaniel King is a colorful character.

The 30-year-old probably should have steered another way Sunday when, police say, he broke through the rear door of a tire shop.

Right on the other side, a towering rack of tires waiting to greet him.

“When the suspect made entry, as he came inside the business, the tires fell on top of him, trapping him inside,” said Michael Bettikofer of the Cartersville Police.

Buried under many pounds of rubber, police said King was in a desperate situation.

The business was closed, no one around, who you gonna call?

How about 911.

Dispatcher: “Bartow county 911 what’s the address of your emergency?”

King: “I’m in Cartersville, Cartersville Georgia.”

Dispatcher: “Where are you at? Hello Bartow county 911.”

King: “Help me!”

Dispatcher: “Okay, where are you sir?”

King: “I’m in a tire shop in Cartersville.”

Dispatcher: “Okay, can you tell me what exactly what is wrong? Sir, can you hear me?”

King: “I think the tire rack is going to kill me.”

Sparing no time, a police officer answered the call to find the suspect’s unusual predicament under pressure.

“He observed the suspect underneath the tires yelling for help,” Bettikofer said. “The officer was eventually able to make entry into that business and get the tires off him and get him out.”

King allegedly told police he was being chased and entered the business to get away from whoever he was being chased by.

Police were not able to find any evidence of a chase.

King didn’t suffer any injuries in the incident.

He is in jail on criminal trespass charges.