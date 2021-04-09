Suspect shot by police in Springfield during arrest attempt

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was shot during an arrest attempt at a Springfield home Friday.

The U.S. Marshals Service Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team said it was involved in an officer-involved shooting resulting in a death on N. Hampton Road in Springfield. The suspect killed was not identified.

The Marshal’s office said the team was attempting to arrest a fugitive with a warrant from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office for retaliation (making threats to a judge). The suspect fired a weapon at the team, and a member of the task force returned fire, striking the suspect.

Ohio State Highway Patrol was serving a warrant at a home in the 300 block of N. Hampton Road Friday morning. Several police agencies are represented and the driveway of a home has been sealed off with police tape. (WDTN Photo)

No law enforcement officer injuries occurred.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will lead the investigation into this incident. The U.S. Marshals Service will also conduct an internal review after BCI completes its investigation.

Police earlier told 2 NEWS the Ohio State Highway Patrol was serving a warrant at a home in the 300 block of N. Hampton Road Friday morning. Several police agencies are represented and the driveway of a home has been sealed off with police tape.

