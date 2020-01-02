Suspect in threat to Ohio State: ‘I didn’t do anything’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The threat against player and fans at Ohio Stadium in 2018 sounded serious.

“Your school is going to get shot the (expletive) up and I’m seriously going to hurt the students and all the players from the football team,” the threat, posted online, read.

Federal prosecutors allege 29-year-old Daniel Rippy made that threat from behind a computer screen in California during the Wolverines’ annual meeting with the Buckeyes on Nov. 24, 2018, which Michigan lost.

That kind of threat, legitimate or not, carries serious consequences. Rippy was on a federal charge of threat in interstate communications, which is punishable by up to five years in prison and as much as a quarter of a million dollars in fines.

But in a Facebook direct message exchange with News 8 Thursday, Rippy said he didn’t do it.

“My side of the story that I’m innocent,” Rippy wrote.

He claimed another person created a fake profile on Facebook to send the message.

“He threated to ruin my life so that guy created a profile of me on Facebook and started saying that stuff to Ohio State University,” he wrote, “he threatened to kill my mom he also sent me a picture of his gun through Facebook.”

Rippy claimed the person has been harassing him since he was a teenager.

But a closer look at Rippy’s Facebook profile shows he admits to creating fake profiles, too.

Rippy’s Facebook profile indicates he went to East Kentwood High. He has a criminal record in Michigan, including misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor domestic violence charges out of Kentwood in 2009 and 2011.

In February of 2011, a personal protection order was issued against Rippy by a man who claimed he had made threats toward him over a former girlfriend.

Whether the OSU threat was a set-up or not, Rippy’s troubles are just beginning. Released on a bond following a hearing on the charges earlier this week, one condition was to report to the federal court’s pretrial office in San Francisco, where Rippy now lives. But Rippy never made the appointment.

When asked by News 8 where he was and if he would turn himself in, Rippy wouldn’t answer the first question.

But in the direct message, he said, “I’m not the one that did it I’m innocent so I’m not gonna turn myself in for something that I didn’t do I didn’t do anything.”