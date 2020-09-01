This Tuesday, April 28, 2020 file photo shows Jerome Fedor, left, voting using social distancing at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, in Cleveland, Ohio. Ohio’s elections chief says his office plans to remove about 120,000 inactive Ohio voter registrations from state voter rolls after the November election. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep people physically distanced, and as states respond by expanding voting choices, a majority of Americans say they plan to vote early this fall.

Fifty-two percent of people polled in NBC/SurveyMonkey’s latest weekly tracking poll said they will either vote by mail or vote early in person for the Nov. 3 general election.

Released Tuesday, the survey of 37,386 U.S. adults also found that 33 percent plan to vote the traditional way – in person on election day – and 11 percent said they might not vote this year.

The online survey was conducted August 24-30. It is nationally representative of age, race, sex, education and geography, and its margin of error is +/- 1 percentage points.

Voting plans seem to vary by party affiliation, however. Seventy-one percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaners say they plan to vote by mail or early in person, compared to 39 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaners.

Twenty percent of independents said they plan to vote in person on election day, while 42 percent plan to vote by mail or early. And although 6 percent of both Democrats/leaners and Republicans/leaners say they might not vote this year, 36 percent of independents said so.

Voting options in Ohio

The last day to register to vote in Ohio for the Tuesday, Nov. 3 election is Monday, Oct. 5. Early in-person voting begins the next day at 8 a.m. and will be available most days during normal business hours up until Election Day.

Check with your county board of elections for more specific information.

Every registered Ohio voter will also receive an absentee ballot request form in the mail. Unlike some states, Ohio voters do not need an excuse to vote absentee. Those request forms will begin arriving in mailboxes this week.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose recommends submitting your completed absentee request form no later than Oct. 27. Absentee ballots will count if they are postmarked by Nov. 2 or returned to one’s local board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Polls will be open in Ohio on Election Day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Trump leads in Ohio

Tuesday brought with it the first poll of the presidential race in Ohio since major-party candidates Joe Biden and President Donald Trump made their pitches to voters during their parties’ national conventions last month.

A new Morning Consult poll has Trump leading Biden in Ohio 50-45. Trump handily beat Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton in the state in 2016 by more than 8 points. Before last month’s conventions, Morning Consult’s poll gave Trump a 49-45 lead in Ohio.

Ohio, however, is just about the only good news for the President in Morning Consult’s new poll. It has Biden leading in the key battleground states of Michigan (52-42), Wisconsin (52-43), Pennsylvania (49-45), Florida (49-47) and Arizona (52-42), as well as the more liberal Colorado and Minnesota.

Morning Consult’s poll also has Biden leadingin traditionally Republican Georgia (49-46) and trailing the President by just 1 point in Texas (48-47).