Supreme Court says Ginsburg hospitalized with infection

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at the Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday with an infection caused by a gallstone, the Supreme Court said.

The 87-year-old justice underwent non-surgical treatment for what the court described as acute cholecystitis, a benign gall bladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

She initially sought medical care Monday, when the gallstone was first diagnosed.

She expects to be in the hospital for a day or two, the court said.

Ginsburg took part in the court’s telephone arguments Monday and Tuesday and plans to do so again Wednesday, the court said.

Ginsburg has survived cancer four times. The most recent diagnosis, pancreatic cancer, was diagnosed last summer and treated with a three-week course of radiation therapy.

In November, Ginsburg spent two nights at Johns Hopkins Hospital after experiencing chills and fever.

Ginsburg was appointed to the high court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton.