‘Superstore’ reaches 100 episode milestone as cast member says goodbye

(WCMH) — Tonight, NBC’s “Superstore” reaches its 100th episode, a bittersweet achievement which also ushers in the exit of cast member America Ferrera.

In a recent interview Ferrera, who plays Amy, talked about the show’s success.

“I think that’s a wonderful accomplishment for any series and I think more and more these days getting to 100 episodes of any given TV show is more rare,” said Ferrera.

Ben Feldman, who plays Jonah, agrees with Ferrera’s assessment but says he wasn’t always confident the comedy would be successful.

“I’m a constant pessimist, so I never expected to be getting to 100,” stated Feldman.

Ferrera also spoke about her time on the series.

“I’ve had such an amazing five-plus years making this show,” revealed Ferrera. “I mean when we started there was a lot that was outside of my comfort zone.”

When asked about her favorite all-time episode, Ferrera choose one that dealt with a strike at the store adding that it wasn’t the easiest one to shoot.

“Even though the actual shoot of that episode was hellish because it was like 100 degrees (outside) and there were wildfires burning and ash was raining on us and everybody got sick, it was like really ill-fated shoot, the episode itself I felt like was just sort of you know, the show at its best,” she said.

About “Superstore”

America Ferrera (“Ugly Betty”) and Ben Feldman (“Mad Men,” “A to Z”) star on the hilarious workplace comedy “Superstore,” about a unique family of employees at a supersized megastore. “Superstore” centers around Amy (Ferrera), the store’s most stalwart employee as well as the glue holding the place together, and Jonah (Feldman), a dreamer determined to prove work doesn’t have to be boring. Their fellow associates include the sardonic Garrett (Colton Dunn, “Key & Peele”), sweet teenager Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom, “Shameless”), and the ambitious Mateo (Nico Santos, “Crazy Rich Asians”), who has recently learned he is undocumented. Overseeing the store is Glenn (Mark McKinney, “The Kids in the Hall”), the store’s affable, clueless store manager, and Dina (Lauren Ash, “Super Fun Night”), the aggressive assistant manager who enforces Cloud 9 policy with an iron fist.

From the bright-eyed newbies and the seen-it-all veterans to the clueless seasonal hires and the in-it-for-life managers, together they tackle the day-to-day grind of rabid bargain hunters, riot-causing sales and nap-worthy training sessions. “Superstore” was created by Justin Spitzer (“The Office”), who serves as an executive producer with director Ruben Fleischer (“Gangster Squad”), David Bernad (“Enlightened”), Gabe Miller & Jonathan Green (“The Office”) and Jackie Clarke (“Marry Me”).