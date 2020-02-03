Super Bowl argument turns deadly in California

FRESNO, California (CNN NEWSOURCE) — A California man is dead after an argument over the Super Bowl turned violent.

The suspected shooter was on probation and prohibited from having a weapon or ammunition, police said.

Crime scene tape shut down Toulumne and B streets for hours as Fresno police investigated a family barbeque turned shooting.

Police said the suspect rode up to the house on his bike, getting into an argument with the victim after seeing San Francisco 49ers decor.

The suspect then fired, police said.

“People like to come out front and enjoy the day, y’know, eat and stuff like that, so you shouldn’t be worried about somebody driving up and shooting just because of a sports team,” said neighbor James Easterling, who lives next door to the home where the shooting took place.

Easterling and other neighbors said this has been a big surprise, calling their street a quiet one.

With the help of the victim’s family, police did find and detain the suspect at a nearby homeless encampment.

His weapon has not been found yet.

Lt. Charlie Chamalbide/Fresno Police: “It wasn’t a gun, but it was like a makeshift gun,” said Lt. Charlie Chamalbide of the Fresno police. “So we’re trying to determine what exactly it was, once we find it.”

Police said the victim was only visiting the home where the incident happened.

Neighbors are wishing him well, all saying the people who live in the house are kind.

“When I first moved over here, he had, he had some oranges in the back, and I asked him for some, well, I guess the guy who stays there,” Easterling said. “Asked him for some oranges and he gave me a bag of oranges.”

“It’s a neighbor, y’know, so I want to see him do well,” Easterling added. “Just like I would want them to see me do well, so yeah, I hope everything over there is okay.”

Police identified the victim as Frank Rojas, 24, of Fresno.

Police believe the shooter is Daniel Epimenio Gonzalez, 34, who allegedly attacked the victim with a zip gun.