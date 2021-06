Summer Wells’ mother shares TikTok videos of missing daughter

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The mother of missing Rogersville 5-year-old Summer Utah-Moon Wells has shared videos from her TikTok account with News Channel 11.

Candus Bly, who also goes by Candus Wells, shared videos on her TikTok account of her now-missing daughter. She has given News Channel 11 permission to use the videos posted.

In a video posted on May 28, Summer can be seen running and jumping in the rain near a red barrel and red vehicle.

Videos posted on May 31 shows Summer being pushed on a swing under a tree.

On June 15, the day Summer was first reported missing, Candus Bly posted a video of Summer swimming.

Summer’s mother also provided News Channel 11 with the following photos of Summer on Monday, June 21.

Summer’s mother, Candus Wells, shared new photos of her daughter Monday. (Photo: Candus Wells)

On Thursday, June 24 investigators held a media briefing to address the ongoing search efforts. While few details were released, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Leslie Earhart said the case of Summer Wells was out of the ordinary.

“While every case is different, this one is definitely outside of the norm,” said Earhart on Thursday. “Typically in an investigation like this one, we have some idea of where the case is headed and what might have happened within a few days. In this situation, despite doing everything within our power and exploring all avenues, the circumstances leading to Summer’s disappearance remain unclear.”

Search crews from various agencies and states have been part of the ongoing search since the Rogersville child was reported missing. The TBI has stated hundreds of tips have been submitted regarding the whereabouts of Summer.

Capt. Tim Coup, who is overseeing the ground search, said crews have been braving the tough terrain in the area to continue their search and have checked certain locations multiple times to be sure they did not miss anything.

The TBI AMBER Alert reports Summer’s appearance as follows:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

