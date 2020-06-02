Summer is in full swing with the ‘Citi Music Series’ on ‘Today’

NEW YORK (NBC) — For the past 25 years, “Today” has brought the biggest names in music to morning TV. This summer, the beat goes on with a star-studded lineup of talented musicians and reimagined performances. The 2020 “Citi Music Series on Today” has arrived.

Throughout the summer, TODAY and Citi will feature creative virtual performances, in-depth interviews with artists, viewer surprises and expanded digital content. This summer’s bold-name roster includes Chance the Rapper, Ricky Martin, Freestyle Love Supreme and Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andra Day, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Alanis Morissette, Dixie Chicks, Chloe x Halle, Rascal Flatts and more.

Citi is the sponsor for the “Citi Music Series on Today.” The schedule-to-date for the 2020 summer series is listed below, and additional performances and interviews will be announced throughout the season. Until further notice, performances will be virtual with no live audience.

Schedule Performances:

Wednesday, June 3 – Ricky Martin

– Ricky Martin Friday, June 5 – Freestyle Love Supreme and Lin-Manuel Miranda

– Freestyle Love Supreme and Lin-Manuel Miranda Friday, June 12 – Andra Day

– Andra Day Friday, July 3 – Kelly Clarkson

– Kelly Clarkson Friday, July 24 – Blake Shelton

– Blake Shelton Friday, July 31 – Alanis Morissette

Dates To Be Announced: