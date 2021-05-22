Subtropical Storm Ana forms in the Atlantic, 1st named storm of season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ten days before the start of hurricane season, Subtropical Storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda, becoming the first named storm of the year.

Ana is about 200 miles northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It’s moving west-southwest at 3 mph, according to the NHC’s latest advisory.

“The storm is moving toward the west-southwest near 3 mph. A continued slow and erratic motion is expected through tonight, followed by a faster northeastward motion on Sunday and Monday,” the NHC said.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Bermuda. The storm is no threat to Florida.