Study shows big breakfast can help loss weight

U.S. & World

by: CNN News

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — A new study says eating breakfast in the morning can help burn more calories throughout the day.

The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism studied a group of healthy young men with a normal body index and found that calories burned was much higher when they ate a bigger breakfast and small dinner.

The results showed they burned twice as many calories than those who ate a small breakfast and a large dinner.

The study state the amount of energy it takes to process a meal was higher in the morning than at night.

Researchers say this only accounts for about 15 percent of the total daily calories burned.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools