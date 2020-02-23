Study shows big breakfast can help loss weight

(CNN) — A new study says eating breakfast in the morning can help burn more calories throughout the day.

The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism studied a group of healthy young men with a normal body index and found that calories burned was much higher when they ate a bigger breakfast and small dinner.

The results showed they burned twice as many calories than those who ate a small breakfast and a large dinner.

The study state the amount of energy it takes to process a meal was higher in the morning than at night.

Researchers say this only accounts for about 15 percent of the total daily calories burned.