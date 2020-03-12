Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Gov. DeWine to provide update on COVID-19

Study found a planet that rains iron

U.S. & World

by: CNN News

Posted: / Updated:

CNN — A new study from the Nature Astronomy Journal reveals a planet that can produce iron rain.

Scientist says the planet, Exoplanet is an ultra-hot exoplanet where iron rain could be falling during the night.

The planet name is WASP-76B and it was found orbiting a star in the Pisces constellation according to Astronomers.

Researchers state the planet receives thousands more radiation more than what the Earth gets from the sun.

They believe the blazing temperatures turn molecules into atoms and metal into vapor which then develops into iron vapor.

The heavy winds push the vapor to the relatively cool side of the planet which turns the vapor into clouds and releases s the iron rain.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools