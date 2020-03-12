Study found a planet that rains iron

CNN — A new study from the Nature Astronomy Journal reveals a planet that can produce iron rain.

Scientist says the planet, Exoplanet is an ultra-hot exoplanet where iron rain could be falling during the night.

The planet name is WASP-76B and it was found orbiting a star in the Pisces constellation according to Astronomers.

Researchers state the planet receives thousands more radiation more than what the Earth gets from the sun.

They believe the blazing temperatures turn molecules into atoms and metal into vapor which then develops into iron vapor.

The heavy winds push the vapor to the relatively cool side of the planet which turns the vapor into clouds and releases s the iron rain.