Study: Blueberries may help cardiovascular, brain health

CNN) – Need another good reason to eat your fruits and vegetables? A recent study in the Journals of Gerontology focused on the health benefits of blueberries.

The small fruit has been attributed to improvements in cognitive and cardiovascular function. Researchers found that blueberries can help your brain work better, improving executive function and delayed recall in children and adults over 60 years old. That means you could see improvements in multi-tasking, flexible thinking and remembering information after a period of time.

An additional study from the Journals of Gerontology found that eating a cup of blueberries every day improved blood flow and blood pressure in adults.

Researchers also found while blueberries can help control high blood pressure, eating them regularly may also keep people from ever developing hypertension.