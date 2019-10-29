Study: Americans spend nearly half a billion dollars on pet Halloween costumes

(CNN) — It’s a spooky figure when it comes to Halloween spending.

According to the National Retail Federation, American are expected to spend nearly $9 billion this holiday, and the big winners are pets.

People are dishing out nearly half a billion dollars on costumes for their fur kids.

Social media sites are helping fuel the trend.

According to the NRF, shoppers will spend about $490 million on pet costumes this year, a figure that is more than double what the NRF reported nearly a decade ago.

The survey found 29 million people plan to dress their pets in costumes for Halloween.

The top costumes this year include pumpkins, hot dogs, and superheroes.

The survey also suggests people are looking to social media for Halloween inspiration, with many pet parents showing off their dressed up furry friends online.

And it’s not just pets.

The NRF also said people turn to sites like YouTube and Pinterest to find creative inspiration for that ideal costume for themselves.

Overall, those celebrating Halloween expect to spend about $86 on average this year.

Costumes rank as the biggest expense followed by decorations and candy.

The top costumes for adults this year are witch, vampire, and superhero.