Students walk in the footsteps of the visually impaired

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – At the Shawnee State University School of Education, they have added a new program that allows students to feel what it’s like to be visually impaired.

Introduced to students this past year, the “Orientation and Mobility” (O&M) program is only available to students with a bachelor’s degree and higher, but is completely free with the help of state funding.



Orientation and Mobility Assistant Professor Dr. Jennifer Perry demonstrates the different skills used by the visually impaired. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

In the program, students learn about the different impairments as well as what tools can be used to assist individuals who may struggle with everyday life.

They’re going to be coming in and learning how to use the white cane, read braille, teach basic braille, and some basic assistive technology as well. Dr. Jennifer Perry, Orientation and Mobility Assistant Professor

Once they finish 23 hours of coursework, they will have to complete 350 hours of an internship and pass the national certification exam from the “Academy for Certification of Vision, Rehabilitation and Education, Professionals” before heading out into the workforce.

Once they have completed the program, the state is asking them to stay and work in Ohio after graduation.