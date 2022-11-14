SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Magoffin County School Board confirmed that 18 students and the driver were on the bus during the time of the crash.

The school board also indicated that those who needed medical attention were taken to one of three hospitals — Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, Paintsville ARH Hospital, or Pikeville Medical Center.

According to Magoffin County Schools, there are no reported fatalities at this time but the students and driver have “varying degrees of injuries”.

Magoffin County bus crash scene (Ritt Mortimer, Salyersville Independent)

Magoffin County bus crash scene (Ritt Mortimer, Salyersville Independent)

Per the Magoffin Co. school board. The students on the bus were a mix of elementary, middle and high schoolers. No confirmation at this time on the ages of the students injured @FOX56News https://t.co/r0ZyrretH5 — Tyler Melito FOX 56 News (@TylerMelito) November 14, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 56 for updates.

Previous story:

According to Magoffin County EMS the crash scene has been cleared. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Magoffin County Schools told FOX 56 there was a combination of elementary, middle, and high school students on the bus.

Gov. Andy Beshear shared the news of the crash Monday morning on Facebook.

“Kentucky, we have some tough news this morning. There has been a serious bus accident in Magoffin County involving children. Kentucky State Police is on the scene and we are responding swiftly. Please join me in praying for all those involved. We will continue to share updates as available,” said Beshear.

Previous story:

First responders are on the scene of a school bus crash in Magoffin County.

Authorities said the crash occurred on Route 40 near Mine Fork Road.

According to Magoffin County EMS, the bus went down an embankment with students on board. Several students, as well as the bus driver, were injured. Some individuals were transported by ground, others by air to area hospitals for medical treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. FOX 56 has a reporter on the way to the scene, we will update you with details when they become available.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 56 for updates.