Students buy shoes for a Highschool teacher

Omaha, NE (WOWT)– A high school teacher basketball shoes were stolen from his classroom and were replaced by his students.

Trey Payne teaches ‘Living’ at Logan Fontenelle Middle school. Payne says he has an open-door policy for all his students. But two weeks ago, he noticed his sneakers were missing.

Payne decided it was a loss, but his students couldn’t move on. “He’s gave to us so much so when he got his shoes stolen I think it just all clicked in our heads that we had to do something” expressed Emma Mitchelle, one of Payne’s students.

So a group of students decided to pitch in and help their beloved teacher, “Me and a couple of friends in the class decided to put a group together and we could all donate money and buy him a new pair of shoes” Carlo Kemper, a fellow Fontenelle student, told WOWT.

The students presented the gift and Payne says he was extremely surprised.

“These kids are super impressive and they do kind things all the time, and I see it, and I promote it, and I’m passionate about it, but then direct it to me, it meant the world.”

According to Payne, he thinks of the students as family and he’s excited about their futures.