Students at Florida middle school build robot hall monitor

ORLANDO, Florida (CNN) – A robot, electric cars, and airplanes, all of those things are being created by students at a Florida middle school.

Standing seven feet tall with a camera on top and a movable arm, is Bob.

“That is the robocop,” eight grader Paris Robinson said. “It patrols the hallways on our campus and keeps kids in class.”

Robinson is one of the students here at Lockhart Middle School behind this brand new hall monitor.

“We hope students will see it and be like, ‘Hey, I’ve got to get to class and stay in class,’” Robinson said.

“They learn how to weld, design, and create a robocop, electric cars, and airplane,” said teacher Roger Barrios.

That’s right. Students here also built electric cars.

And airplanes with a wingspan of more than 50 feet.

These are some of the projects done by 170 students taking part in Project Lead The Way.

“Basically, a year-long project we’ve been working on and today we’ve finally brought it all together,” said seventh-grader Ramya Custodio.

These projects are funded through grants from Lockheed Martin and Duke Energy, all meant to promote STEM education.

“It used to be just paperwork and we would be reading textbooks,” said eighth-grader Ronin Ehrhart. “But they’re making a lot of the curriculum hands-on.”