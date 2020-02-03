Students are raising money for veterans to go to Washington and see memorials

WEST PALM BEACH-FT. PIERCE, FL (WPTV)– Florida teens are raising money for Veteran’s flights.

Students at Suncoast High school in Riviera Beach have collected almost nine thousand dollars for veterans to go visit memorials in Washington. And some of the students plan to go along.

World War II veteran, Charles Chick Phillips said it’s important for the kids to experience this memorial.

“The few of us that remain, we have the privilege of helping our kids to, to see not only what we went through but why we went through it, so that they understand that freedom and, I think, liberty and the things we enjoy and take for granted cost something, and it did, it cost much,” said Phillips.