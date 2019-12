GLASGOW, Scotland (NBC) — The streets of Glasgow, Scotland’s city center were painted red Sunday with thousands of runners dressed as Santa Claus.

The runners took part in an annual charity run called The Santa Dash.

The run was not limited to humans, with many dogs taking part in the race.

The event is organized by the Glasgow City Council to raise money for charities.

According to the council, The Santa Dash has raised over $450,000 for various charities since it started in 2006.