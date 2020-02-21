Strangers attend the funeral of Vietnam Veterans

Kansas City, MO (KMBC) — A community gathered on Thursday to honor two Vietnam veterans.

According to officials, Private Arlen Zimmer died in November and Army Specialist Thomas Winstead back in January.

Family members say they were cremated and laid to rest side by side.

Stephen Lopez is a Veteran and attended the funeral, “They took the call to duty and went so I think I can do the same thing and take this call to duty for them and honor them,” said Lopez.

According to funeral workers, most of the people there were strangers who simply wanted to pay their respects.