Strangers attend the funeral of Vietnam Veterans

U.S. & World

by: CNN News

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City, MO (KMBC) — A community gathered on Thursday to honor two Vietnam veterans.

According to officials, Private Arlen Zimmer died in November and Army Specialist Thomas Winstead back in January.

Family members say they were cremated and laid to rest side by side.

Stephen Lopez is a Veteran and attended the funeral, “They took the call to duty and went so I think I can do the same thing and take this call to duty for them and honor them,” said Lopez.

According to funeral workers, most of the people there were strangers who simply wanted to pay their respects.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools