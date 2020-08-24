Stowaway cat found on military plane finds a new home

(CNN) — A cat hitched a ride aboard a cargo plane originating from Travis Air Force Base in California and no one knows how it happened.

The C-17 cargo plane flying out of California landed in Bangor, Maine, earlier this summer with an unexpected passenger.

“Apparently he caught a ride, made a brief stop in Colorado Springs, where they think they picked him up,” said Bangor Humane Society Director, Kathryn Ravenscraft. “And then when they landed in Bangor they discovered there was a half-eaten muffin on board somewhere and a pile of poop.”

The Bangor Humane Society spent three weeks trying to find the cat’s owner in either California or Colorado with no success.

Nanci Hamlin and Justin Proulx, who both work at Bangor international airport, offered to adopt.

“Let himself right out of the kennel and this was his house from that point on,” described Proulx. “He had no fear and the other cats were like, ‘what is this, and what is it in our house for.’”

“Cargo” joins fellow cats; Oliver, Cameron, Ralph, and Stoops, who was also named based on where he was found. He’s most comfortable around Akiko, a husky.

“Cargo and her are best friends,” said Hamlin of Cargo and Akiko. “They instantly hit it off.”

Proulx and Hamlin are still astonished how Cargo made his way to Maine.

“You can’t just walk onto a military base, and animals are definitely highly frowned upon being on any sort of an airfield,” said Proulx.

“He’s all over the place,” added Hamlin. “This is our ceiling in our bedroom, he decided to climb up there.”

The pilot of the plane expressed an interest in adopting Cargo. Proulx and Hamlin say they’ll foster the cat until he returns and makes a decision.

“The other night I was looking at it and I was like where are we going to put Cargo’s name if we end up keeping him,” mused Hamlin about a large piece of wall art with names of her pets.

“It’s been fun watching him settle in with a family that clearly loves him,” stated Ravenscraft.

“Adopt an animal, it will definitely make your life better. Yeah,” Proulx offered.