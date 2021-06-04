Story of murderous love triangle begins with mysterious letter on ‘Dateline’

(NBC News) – Tonight on “Dateline,” when a complicated love triangle ends in murder a pink gun leads to an arrest until new evidence prompts investigators to rethink the case.
Here’s a preview of Josh Mankiewicz’s report:
It began with a letter mailed from a sun-scorched stack of cement blocks and steel wire on the dusty plains outside Amarillo, Texas: Randall County Jail.
We often hear from inmates. But this letter seemed a little different.
Within the neat lines, the author dangled a promise: “I will give you one hell of a story…”
Now, that was the truth.
The tempestuous tale that unfolded was about two family-oriented women, Robin and Katie, friends from church who fell hard for the same guy and then somehow turned on one another with a vengeance.
ERIN HOUSE: Once she suspected something, Katie’s claws came out.
The dizzying spiral of betrayal and bad blood between the women exploded into violence, ending in a merciless night-time murder, and years of lies and suspicions.
ERIN HOUSE: “Don’t be alone with her. She’s the kinda crazy that’ll kill ya.”
Keep this in mind, the letter made one thing very clear, nothing was quite as it seemed.
