Store owner dies after violent confrontation

SACRAMENTO, California (KTXL) — Authorities say a Calfornia store owner died after a violent confrontation.

According to witnesses, the Gold Star store owner attempted to stop a suspect from stealing a beer, but was shoved and hit his head.

Police say, they found him in the store parking lot and he was transported to the hospital in critical condition. And later that evening he died according to doctors.

Nathaniel Simmons, a daily Gold Star customer said he’s saddened by the situation and disappointed in the outcome.

“The fact that people would go to great lengths to take what they want instead of earn what they want is pretty sad. It shows how society is falling down instead of picking itself up,” said Simmons.

Police say they believe the suspect is in their custody but has not been identified.